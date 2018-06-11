Paul’s Letters to Romans topic

IBERIA — Rev. Dr. Dennis Schultz, D. Min. of Mount Gilead will teach the upcoming Summer Seminar at Ohio Central Bible College. His topic will be “Paul’s Letter to the Romans.”

The event will be held Saturday, July 7 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Iberia Presbyterian Church, 8607 County Road 30 in Iberia through the courtesy of the congregation.

Schultz is Dean of Faculty at OCBC, the pastor of the Concord Liberty Baptist Church in Johnstown and an adjunct professor at Mount Vernon Nazarene University.

Regarding the upcoming seminar, Shultz said, “Romans is not only a weighty book of theology, but it is also a very practical guide for living the Christian life. In this seminar we will look at an overview and outline of the Letter, wrestle with well-known passages and examine a few sections that are of particular interest to the students who attend the seminar.”

Registration for the July 7 seminar will begin at 9:30 a.m. in the church. The cost is $20 per person, with lunch included. The general public, area ministers and church workers are welcome. Call Mark Phillips at 419-946-5576 for information or to preregister.