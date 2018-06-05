Village sewer,water plantissues arise

MOUNT GILEAD — It’s been a busy couple of weeks, Dan Rogers, village administrator, told council Monday night.

“There were some problems at the sewer plant last week,” Rogers reported. “There was a power surge which caused a problem with the control system, and did not allow the backup generator to start and the lower level flooded causing the pumps not to start.”

Allied Pumps came and pumped five feet of water from the building. A bad power supply was found in the recirculation pumps, he said. A new one has been ordered. The generator also is being serviced.

A major valve replacement at the water plant also occurred. It took two days due to not being able to shut valves off. The result was about one-third of the village without water for about eight hours.

A boil order was issued and was lifted Saturday afternoon, Rogers said.

A valve continued to leak at Main and Union streets. That replacement was to be done at midnight Tuesday. It needs completed because the ODOT road paving project is starting.

In other matters:

• Brush pickup was completed last week. Mowing was done in the recreation center and critical areas of the village.

• The security system at the pool quit working and was repaired to working condition. Other work was done, the pool was cleaned and opened Sunday, May 27.

Rogers said many other things happened during this period.

“We reacted to and resolved them and did all of this in spite of being short-staffed over the last two weeks due to vacation and illness.”

• Fire Chief Gregg Young said his department also has been “incredibly busy.”

Young said it has taken 160 calls so far this year and is on pace to surpass the 313 it fielded last year. Among the monthly numbers were nine squad run assists and four wrecks.

• Rogers reported work on the north water tower has begun with the first of two top coats applied. The internal work will be a 2-3 week process. Power washing of the Douglas Street tower also is set to begin.

• Mayor Mike Porter thanked police and fire departments for their work with the Memorial Day Parade. “I’ve heard how much people liked the parade,” he said.