FFA spring barbecue

Cardington’s FFA motto, “Living to Serve,” was demonstrated when they served over 275 meals at the annual Spring Barbecue last month. The meal included two pork loins, cheesy potatoes from All Occasions Catering, a roll, a dessert and beverage. The meat was provided by Smithislers Meat and was prepared by Mr. Blankenship, Mr. Straley and Mr. Snodgrass. The Cardington FFA thanks everyone who purchased the meals and they hope to see everyone again at the Fall Barbecue. Liam Warren, Dylan Goodman and Skyler Streich Cardington FFA, serve up the pork barbecue dinner. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2018/06/web1_Liam-Warren-2c-Dylan-Goodman-and-Skyler-Streich-serving-pork-barbecue-2018.jpg Cardington’s FFA motto, “Living to Serve,” was demonstrated when they served over 275 meals at the annual Spring Barbecue last month. The meal included two pork loins, cheesy potatoes from All Occasions Catering, a roll, a dessert and beverage. The meat was provided by Smithislers Meat and was prepared by Mr. Blankenship, Mr. Straley and Mr. Snodgrass. The Cardington FFA thanks everyone who purchased the meals and they hope to see everyone again at the Fall Barbecue. Liam Warren, Dylan Goodman and Skyler Streich Cardington FFA, serve up the pork barbecue dinner. Courtesy Photo | Tess Ruehrmund