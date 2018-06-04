MORROW COUNTY COURT NEWS

MARRIAGE LICENSES

Austin D. Levering and Olivia C. Hegedus.

Albert E. Williams and Jawanna C. Pitts.

Andy R. Miller and Ada A. Raber.

Ronnie P. Hobbs Jr. and Sheila L. Armstrong.

Mitchell L. Markley and Shaye C. Buzard.

Isaiah A. Bertsch and Laura E. Poast.

Joshua F. Parks and Tracey L. Martin.

Robert A. Carroll and Ashley L. Karg.

David C. Hart and Amy J. Lokenbauer.

Joshua D. Snell and Chelsea A. Trainer.

Justin A. Howard and Shelby A. Snapp.

Arthur J. Riggs and Laura B. Marsh.

Christopher L. Holtrey and Teri E. Wilson.

Alfred C. McFarland and Jackline M. Murphy.

Dustin A. Hall and Tiffany L. Fischer.

Richard K. Lotts and Patricia A. Parker.

Michael J. Brooks and Shalissa M. Hunter.

Leroy D. Yoder and Mary U. Schlabach.

Cristy R. Miller and Mattie J. Byler.

Kenneth E. Light and Regena M. Brooks.

PROBATE CASES

Through May 29

Partial account hearing, 11 a.m., June 22, south court room, in estate of Norma Jean Baxter.

Entry approving and settling account in estate of Joseph C. Rosella.

Hearing notice, distribution of proceeds, 11 a.m., July 20, north court room, in estate of Edeltrud M. Loyer.

Approval of release of funds; application for attorney fees in estate of Alice F. Thompson.

Application for appointment of guardian ad litem in estate of Ronald E. Neal.

Appointment of fiduciary hearing, 10 a.m., May 21, north court room, in estate of Minnie Elizabeth Albaugh.

Hearing notice, 11 a.m., June 22, south court room, in estate of Chester Willard Baxter.

Entry settling account in estate of Lloyd E. Brodin.

Entry setting hearing and ordering notice, 8:30 a.m., July 2, north court room, in estate of Donald Ward Bailey.

Application for certificate of transfer of mobile home in estate of Tommy W. Lilly.

Entry extending time in estate of James Leavell Mock.

Hearing notice, 1:30 p.m., June 11, south court room, in estate of Merrill M. Carpenter.

Judgment approving transfer of motor vehicle in estate of Alfrerd I. Holt.

Entry setting hearing and ordering notice, 8:30 a.m., July 2, north court room, in estate of Orcia Witt.

Entry setting hearing, 8:30 a.m., June 11, north court room, in estate of Jerry Cleatis McAvoy.

Judgment approving transfer of motor vehicle in estate of Kenneth Wayne Culp.

Certificate of service of notice of probate of will in estate of Dolores Nan DeWitt.

Hearing notice, 9 a.m., June 13, south court room, in estate of Robert Wonacott.

Entry setting hearing and ordering notice, 1 p.m, July 11, in estate of Clarabelle Scott.

Waiver of notice of probate of will; entry of transfer of mobile home in estate of Mark Edward Phillips.

Notice of insolvency in estate of Larry L. Rogers.

Entry setting hearing and ordering notice, 1:30 p.m., July 13, north court room, in estate of Julia Aurand.

Entry setting hearing and ordering notice, 3 p.m., July 11, north court room, in estate of Carl E. Cole.

Certificate of death filed; original will filed; entry granting summary release from administration in estate of Johny W. Webb.

Entry setting hearing, administer estate, 8:30 a.m., June 15, south court room, in estate of Brenda Rose Wolfhope.

Entry admitting foreign records in estate of Stewart E. Monica.

Original will filed; entry setting hearing and notice; entry admitting will to probate in estate of Alvin Eugene Rinehart.

SOURCE: Morrow County Common Pleas Court, Probate Division.

