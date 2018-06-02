Morrow County Democrats elect officers

The Morrow County Democratic Party Central Committee held its organizational meeting on May 30. The following officers were elected, from left, Chair of Central Committee Susan Grundy, First Vice Chair Jared Gandelot, Second Vice Chair Judy McKirgan, Secretary Patti Ray and Treasurer Kathy Winters. The next Democratic Central Committee meeting will be held June 20 at 7 p.m., at the Morrow County Hospital meeting room A.

