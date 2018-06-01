Mystery Dinner Club planned

CARDINGTON — St. John Lutheran Church (Windfall) is offering its first ever Mystery Dinner Club event on Saturday, June 16.

All grown-ups are welcome to attend this event, but can’t tell you where we’re going…it’s a mystery. We will meet at the church, located at 5070 Newmans Cardington Road East in Cardington, at 4 p.m. and will carpool to the venue.

There will be a buffet of food, special music and fun activities. Cost is $20 per person, pay at the church when you arrive. An RSVP is required. You may reserve your seat at Eventbrite, or by going here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/mystery-club-dinner-tickets-46167360819, or by calling the church at 419-864-9303.

This event is brought to you as an In-Up-Out Project from the outreach arm of St. John (Windfall), Bread for All People. Mystery Dinner Club is another fun way for us to work on our relationships with God, our church family and our community.