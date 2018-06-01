Memory Walk planned June 23

CHESTERVILLE — Morrow Manor and BWFD is hosting its first Memory Walk to raise money for Alzheimer’s on Saturday, June 23.

Theme is Just Imagine. The event will be at the HIghland ball field in Chesterville behind the nursing home. Registration 9 to 10 a.m. walk at 10 a.m. hot dogs chips and iced tea for walkers.

Free bottled water will be given for the walkers. There will be an Alzheimer’s information table.

Sign up information for National Walk with our Memory makers Sept. 16 at Dayspring Wesleyan Church. All walkers will receive a ticket for a raffle for a gift card. BWFD will be in front of Morrow Manor collecting money to fill our purple buckets.

Share with your family, friends, church family, school friends, 4-H groups and Scout troops.

Adult walkers $5. Children under 10 $1. You may bring a chair and relax with refreshments after the walk.