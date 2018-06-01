Food for America program hosts students

CARDINGTON — More than 90 third-grade students from the Cardington-Lincoln Elementary School visited the high school on May 15 where they participated in the Food for America program.

The FFA students conducted this program by bringing in their own animals and equipment to teach the children about how the food gets from the farm to their plates.

Students moved to multiple stations ranging from ATV and tractor safety to floral care and dairy producing. Many stations had goodies for the students such as candy and flowers. All stations were student-led by FFA members who had experience on the topics.

Many third grade students saw live animals for the first time, rode tractors or planted flowers.

Overall, the students learned about topics they had never heard of and experienced an agricultural fun-filled day.

The Cardington FFA thanked Wyandot Snacks of Marion for donating lunch, Gale Slack, Singing Springs Nursery, for donating flowers to give to students and Community Safety Net for donating a tractor.

safety books to distribute.

Makenna McClure and Olivia Jones teaching third graders about flowers during the Food for America program. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2018/06/web1_Makenna-and-Olivia-teaching-flowers-1.jpg Makenna McClure and Olivia Jones teaching third graders about flowers during the Food for America program. Courtesy Photos Dylan Goodman teaching third grade students about his steers during Food for America Day. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2018/06/web1_Dylan-Goodman-reaching-about-dairy-steers-1.jpg Dylan Goodman teaching third grade students about his steers during Food for America Day. Courtesy Photos