Perry Cook Library plans busy summer for kids

JOHNSVILLE — School has ended, but Perry Cook Memorial Library is offering lots of summer programs to keep kids busy.

Our summer programs kick off the week of June 4 with Bug Tusslers, our children’s gardening program. Each Monday kids can help tend to and harvest the bounty in Perry Cook’s raised-bed garden.

The program is for children ages 4 to 8 years and meets Mondays from 10 to 11 a.m. An adult presence is required. The Pen Pal Project is for all ages and also meets on Mondays from 1 to 2 p.m.

They are joining libraries from around the country to offer a summer pen pal exchange. Each week you will write to a different library, sharing letters and drawings about books, interests, or summer activities. You can check back each week to see who is writing back.

Beginning Tuesday, June 5 they will offer Movie Madness, showing a different movie each week. First up is Peter Rabbit (PG). You can bring a pillow and blanket to get comfortable. All ages welcome, but children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult. Movies start at 10 a.m.

On Wednesdays we will be offering our weekly summer reading club program. A variety of entertainers are scheduled, including The Cooking Caravan and Mark Berman, the Bugman. The programs start at 10:30 a.m. A Teen program will also be offered on Wednesdays at 1 pm.

Offerings include a Paint Along, a Martial Arts Demonstration, and Origami, among others. These programs are for ages 12 to 18, and the first program is “Zentangles” on June 13.

Fridays we will have a Read-In or kids can make an appointment to Read with Nina, the therapy dog. Come read your favorite book and enjoy a snack, too. Read silently, read with a buddy, or get a group and take turns reading aloud. Appointments with Nina can be scheduled by calling or stopping at the circulation desk. Nina is a therapy-certified dog who has had obedience and temperament training.

Lego Club will meet on June 6 and July 11 from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Build a Lego project using the theme of the month. Ages 5 and older welcome, adult participation required.

Summer programming runs June 4th through July 27. Check out full schedule on Facebook or at www.perrycooklibrary.org.

Tea with Peter Rabbit was held at Perry Cook Memorial Library on May 19. There were crafts, snacks, and pictures with Peter Rabbit. Here is the staff with Peter.