Cardington observes Memorial Day

CARDINGTON — A 50-unit parade preceded the annual Memorial Day program held in Glendale Cemetery.

The parade, which originated at the American Legion Post 97 building, paused at the Veterans Memorial in the Cardington Community Park to give a Rifle Salute to the following veterans who died the past year.

Remembered were Alfred I. Holt, Harold Clinger, Virgil Irwin, Charles E. Hardin, Johnny Wilburn, Doyle Shoewalter and Carl Cole.

The parade’s units included motorized vehicles, equine and walking units, and historical cars, bicycles, youth groups, etc. and was led by the Cardington-Lincoln High School marching band.

Speaker James Campbell, Past Department Commander of the American Legion, told the audience, “Because of them (veterans) our lives are free. They are the first line of liberty and the life we lived today.”

“Celebrate their lives and give thanks for their patriotism. Try to understand the debt we owe them.”

“Will you leave and forget that you grieved for a brief moment and then forget? When you leave today, remember each and every day the price paid by our veterans of this great nation.”

Post 97 Commander Jim Crawford conducted the program. Giving Logan’s Orders was Kelly Baer and Sarah Water, the Gettysburg Address. Both girls attended Buckeye Girls State in 2017.

The C-LHS band, played a melody of patriotic numbers.

The Post 97 Rifle Squad gave the 21 gun salute. Jerry Ruth, Post 97 Chaplain, offered the invocation and Esther Cellan, Unit 97 Chaplain, gave the closing prayer.

The parade was organized and sponsored by Post 97 and Friends of Cardington.

The crowd observes Memorial Day at Glendale Cemetery. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2018/05/web1_CardingtonMemorialDay.jpg The crowd observes Memorial Day at Glendale Cemetery. Courtesy Photo | LeAnne Gompf