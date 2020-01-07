Beach retires as president/CEO of First Federal Bank

GALION — First Federal Bank of Ohio has announced the retirement of David Beach and the appointment of Joseph Clime as succeeding president and CEO of the company.

Clime will assume his position on Feb. 1, 2020. He is a Bucyrus native and resides in Galion with his wife, Danielle, and three children. His career with First Federal Bank of Ohio began in 2007. He has served as branch manager, loan officer, human resource officer, operations manager and security officer.

Clime is a graduate of Bucyrus High School and The Ohio State University. He is a past board member of the Ohio Bankers League Next Generation Advisory Board and a graduate of Ohio Bankers League Bank Management School.

After 40 plus years of devoted service, David Beach, president and CEO, will retire effective Jan. 31, 2020. Beach joined First Federal Bank of Ohio in 1970 as a Galion High School student enrolled in the Cooperative Office Education work program. He became a full-time employee in 1975 and has served in several positions throughout his career including branch manager, human resource officer, security officer and chief financial officer.

He and his wife, Susanna, reside in Ontario. Beach noted that he is confident that bank operations will continue to run smoothly and is looking forward to the advancements the bank makes under Clime’s leadership.

First Federal Bank of Ohio is a Federal Mutual Savings Bank chartered in 1891. The bank’s headquarters is in Galion, and has eight branch offices throughout north central Ohio.

BEACH https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2020/01/web1_dave.beach-8.jpg BEACH CLIME https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2020/01/web1_joseph.clime-11-copy.jpg CLIME