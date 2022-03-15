Sweet Delilah Swim Club showing soon

MOUNT GILEAD — Morrow Little Theatre announces its latest show “Five Southern women, whose friendships began many years ago on their college swim team, set aside a long weekend every August to recharge those relationships. Free from husbands, kids, and jobs, they meet at the same beach cottage, the “Sweet Delilah” on North Carolina’s Outer Banks to catch up, laugh, and meddle in each other’s lives.”

THE SWEET DELILAH SWIM CLUB focuses on four of those weekends and spans a period of thirty-three years. Sheree (Deb Knechtly), the spunky team captain, desperately tries to maintain her organized and “perfect” life, and continues to be the group’s leader. Dinah (Grace Walker), the wisecracking overachiever, is a career dynamo. But her victories in the courtroom are in stark contrast to the frustrations of her personal life. Lexie (Erin Kelty), pampered and outspoken, is determined to hold on to her looks and youth as long as possible. She enjoys being married—over and over and over again. The self-deprecating and acerbic Vernadette (Jaime Zeger), acutely aware of the dark cloud that hovers over her life, has decided to just give in and embrace the chaos. And sweet, eager-to-please Jeri Neal (Bethany Barton) experiences a late entry into motherhood that takes them all by surprise.

As their lives unfold andthe years pass, these women increasingly rely on one another, through advice and raucous repartee, to get through the challenges (men, sex, marriage, parenting, divorce, aging) that life flings at them. And when fate throws a wrench into one of their lives in the second act, these friends, proving the enduring power of “teamwork,” rally ’round their own with the strength and love that takes this comedy in a poignant and surprising

THE SWEET DELILAH SWIM CLUB is the story of these five unforgettable women—a hilarious and touching comedy about friendships that last forever…”This show will have you laughing and probably crying from laughter. Join us at The Capitol Theatre, 22 West High Street, Mount Gilead, March 25 & 26 at 7 p.m. and March 27 at 2:30 p.m.

Visit morrowlittletheatre.org for reserved tickets or ticketsare available at the door.