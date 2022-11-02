Calendar items are maintained by community input. If you would like to post a meeting to the community calendar, please email the information, including where you meet, to [email protected]

Oct.1-Nov.15

Milkweed Pod Collection will take place October 1st – November 15th at Morrow SWCD Office located at 5362 US. HWY. 42, Suite 202, Mount Gilead, 419-946-7923. The office hours are Monday – Friday, 8:00 A.M. – 4:30 P.M. Store Pods in a paper bag so they don’t collect moisture and put the date you collected on the bag when you turn them in. There is a bin located outside the office to collect Milkweed Pods after hours.

Nov. 5

Annual Holiday, Make It- Take It! You are invited to come out to HEADWATERS OUTDOOR EDUCATION CENTER located at 5904-5944 Home Road, Mt. Gilead. The Annual Holiday “Make It – Take It” event at no cost on Saturday, November 5th. There will be two sessions- Session 1- is from 1:00 P.M. – 2:00 P.M. Session 2- is from 2:30 P.M. – 3:30 P.M. Please call Morrow Soil and Water Conservation office at 419-946-7923 to reserve your spot. Children are welcome.

Mt. Gilead Public Library Story Walk Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting on Saturday, November 5th, 2022, we will be hosting the Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting Ceremony of the Story-Walk Trail at Headwaters Outdoor Education Center at 12:00 P.M. Come out and enjoy the Ribbon Cutting festivities and be one of the first to take a stroll on the “Story-walk Trail”. Any child between the ages of 0-17years old that is present for the Ribbon Cutting will be put into a drawing for a $100 gift card to Altitude Trampoline Park.

Nov. 8

November 8, 4:00-5:00, Chess Club, Selover Public Library, Chesterville. Ages 10 through Adult. Meet on the second Tuesday of the month to play chess. All levels welcome.

Nov. 10

November 10, 10:00-noon, Bingo for Books, Selover Public Library, Chesterville. Doors open at 10:00 for visiting, and bingo begins at 10:30. Join us downstairs for a chance to win free books! Coffee, tea, water, and snacks will be served.

Nov.11

All veterans in Morrow County are invited to the Veterans Day dinner to be hosted by Jenkins-Vaughan Post 97 of the American Legion in the Post home in Cardington The dinner will be served at 6:30 pm on November 11. Reservations should be made by November 8 by calling Jim Morris at 419-864-9860 or Bart Arndt at 419-253-4762.

November 11, 10:30, Storytime, Selover Public Library, Chesterville. Join us on Fridays for stories, crafts, songs, and fun!

November 11, 1:00, Physics “Phun” with Professor Mark for Homeschoolers, Selover Public Library, Chesterville. Learn about science and do crazy experiments with Professor Mark!

Nov. 12

Vendor and Craft Show taking pace at Gilead Christian School on Nov. 12 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The location is 220 South Main St., Mount Gilead. For more information email: [email protected] or call 419-947-5739.

Nov. 15

November 15, 6:00, Estate Planning 101, Selover Public Library, Chesterville. Attorney Jon Jensen with The Law Offices of Saia & Piatt will give an overview of basic estate planning, including healthcare directives such as living wills and healthcare power of attorney, basic wills, wills with trust provisions, and living trusts. This program is for informational purposes only and not intended as legal advice.

Nov. 17

November 17, 5:30-7:30, 3D Printing Ages 12 & up, Selover Public Library, Chesterville. Learn how a 3D printer works and how to design a 3D object. Get a free print. Registration required through our calendar at seloverlibrary.org or call 419-768-3431. Seats are limited.

Nov. 21

The Tomorrow Center Board of Directors Meeting will take place on November 21, 2022 at 4:30 PM at Miller Center 3700 County Road 168 Cardington, Ohio 43315.

Some meetings may still be held virtually, while others have returned to regular sessions. Consult with your agency, school board, club, etc. for details.

