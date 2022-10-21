Calendar items are maintained by community input. If you would like to post a meeting to the community calendar, please email the information, including where you meet, to [email protected]

Oct.1-Nov.15

Milkweed Pod Collection will take place October 1st – November 15th at Morrow SWCD Office located at 5362 US. HWY. 42, Suite 202, Mount Gilead, 419-946-7923. The office hours are Monday – Friday, 8:00 A.M. – 4:30 P.M. Store Pods in a paper bag so they don’t collect moisture and put the date you collected on the bag when you turn them in. There is a bin located outside the office to collect Milkweed Pods after hours.

Oct. 27

October 27, 10:00 a.m., Gardening Class: Planting Garlic, Selover Public Library, Chesterville, Fall is the time for planting garlic. Find out about planting garlic with OSU Extension Office of Morrow County!

Oct. 29

Seniors On Center will be hosting a Halloween Party October 29th from 4:00-5:00 PM.

Early voting for the November 8 General Election began on Wednesday, October 12. Early voting is at the Board of Elections Office, 610 W. Marion Rd., Mount Gilead. Poll workers for the November 8 election are still needed.

Hours for early voting are:

Saturday, October 29 hours from 8 a.m.-4 p.m.

October 31-November 4 hours are 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday Nov. 5 hours are 8 a.m.-4 p.m.

Sunday, November 6 hours are 1 p.m.-5 p.m. Monday November 7 hours are 8 a.m.- 2 p.m.

Voting on Election Day, November 8 are in local precincts only.

Board of Elections phone: 419-946-4026, Email: [email protected]

Oct. 30

Edison Trunk or Treat will be Sunday, October 30. The parade will form at 4 p.m. at Edison United Methodist Church on Boundary Street. The Costume Contest and Trunk or Treat will follow the parade.

Nov. 5

Annual Holiday, Make It- Take It! You are invited to come out to HEADWATERS OUTDOOR EDUCATION CENTER located at 5904-5944 Home Road, Mt. Gilead. The Annual Holiday “Make It – Take It” event at no cost on Saturday, November 5th. There will be two sessions- Session 1- is from 1:00 P.M. – 2:00 P.M. Session 2- is from 2:30 P.M. – 3:30 P.M. Please call Morrow Soil and Water Conservation office at 419-946-7923 to reserve your spot. Children are welcome.

Nov.11

All veterans in Morrow County are invited to the Veterans Day dinner to be hosted by Jenkins-Vaughan Post 97 of the American Legion in the Post home in Cardington The dinner will be served at 6:30 pm on November 11. Reservations should be m made by November 8 by calling Jim Morris at 419-864-9860 or Bart Arndt at 419-253-4762.

Some meetings may still be held virtually, while others have returned to regular sessions. Consult with your agency, school board, club, etc. for details.

