Oct. 22

October 22, 1:00 p.m., Physics “Phun” with Professor Mark, Selover Public Library, Chesterville, Learn about science and do crazy experiments with Professor Mark!

October 22, 7:00 p.m.; Haints, Haunts, and Houses; Chester Township Town Hall, Chesterville: Selover Library is partnering with the Chesterville Arts Series to bring you a family-friendly evening of ghost stories about local haunted houses, Appalachia, and beyond! Cider and cookies will be served. Visit Selover Library’s pop-up library to take more ghost stories home with you.

Oct. 22: Morrow County Park District Fall Tour, Saturday, October 22 starting at 10 a.m. with visits to the county’s five parks. The tour will conclude at Flying Squirrel Park with games, trail walks and a Chili Cook Off.

Oct. 27

October 27, 10:00 a.m., Gardening Class: Planting Garlic, Selover Public Library, Chesterville, Fall is the time for planting garlic. Find out about planting garlic with OSU Extension Office of Morrow County!

Oct. 29

Seniors On Center will be hosting a Halloween Party October 29th from 4:00-5:00 PM.

Some meetings may still be held virtually, while others have returned to regular sessions. Consult with your agency, school board, club, etc. for details.

To submit items for the Community Calendar email them to [email protected] Deadline is 3 p.m. Friday to appear in the following week’s edition.

