COMMUNITY CALENDAR

Oct. 1

On Saturday, October 1, the Flannel Fest will be occurring in Mount Gilead. This event is sponsored by Mt. Gilead Merchant’s Association.

Morrow County Historical Society members will display antique quilts from their personal collections at the Cross House, 85 East Marion Street, Mt.Gilead from 11am to 3pm.

Oct. 6-8

Trinity United Methodist Church will host its Fall Rummage Sale October 6 and 7 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and October 8 from 9 a.m. to noon. Bring your friends to 75 East High St. in Mt. Gilead to shop with us! We have lots or treasures including metal folding chairs! Proceeds benefit our church programs.

Oct. 15

On Saturday, October 15 Gilead Christian School will host its 37th Annual Benefit Auction. It is an exciting fundraising event for families and the community. The income that is generated will be used to enhance the education offered. This year VEX robotics program has been added and the plan is to also add Bible Quiz Teams for 4th-12th grades. The silent auction will begin at 11 a.m.

Some meetings may still be held virtually, while others have returned to regular sessions. Consult with your agency, school board, club, etc. for details.

