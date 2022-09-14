Calendar items are maintained by community input. If you would like to post a meeting to the community calendar, please email the information, including where you meet, to [email protected]

Sept. 19

Tomorrow the Center Board of Directors will meet on Monday, September 19 @4:30 PM for their Regular monthly meeting. The meeting will be held in the Miller Center Building located at 3700 County 168 Cardington, Ohio. The meeting is open to the public. If you wish to be placed on the agenda please call one week prior to the meeting. You may call 419-718-4242 between the hours of 7:00 AM-2:30 PM.

Sept. 20

Join us for an 8-week educational program for those with a mental health condition or those experiencing symptoms of a mental health condition to address vision and goal planning, coping mechanisms and stress management, healthy decision making, and more. This will begin August 2, 2022 through September 20, 2022, every Tuesday from 10:00 a.m. to noon. It will be located at No Limits Outreach Center 4046 Twp Rd 246 Edison OH, 43320.

Sept. 20, 6:00-7:00 P.M., Selover Public Library, Chesterville, Get Started with Computer Literacy. Ages 12-Adult. Get smart about computers, from the basics to Excel and Google Docs. This program introduces people to Northstar Digital Literacy, which can be used at the library or at home.

Some meetings may still be held virtually, while others have returned to regular sessions. Consult with your agency, school board, club, etc. for details.

