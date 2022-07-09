Calendar items are maintained by community input. If you would like to post a meeting to the community calendar, please email the information, including where you meet, to [email protected]

July 16

Mt. Gilead Community Day will take place on Saturday at the Mt. Gilead Outreach Fundraiser on Main Street in Downwtown Mt. Gilead. There will be music, firetruck bucket rides, a beer garden, contests, gun raffle, 50/50, vendors, food, fun and much more activities for the whole family. Community members are encouraged to come out and support the local police and fire departments.

July 18

Mount Gilead Village Council meets the first and third Monday of every month at 7 p.m. in council chambers at the Municipal Building, 72 W High St.

Cardinton Village Council meets at 6:30 p.m. the first and third Monday of the month, with the exception of holidays, in the village municipal building, 215 Park Street.

Delaware Area Career Center BOE meets July 21

Delaware Area Career Center Board of Education will meet Thursday, July 21 at 6:30 p.m. Meeting agendas are posted to the following site prior to each meeting: https://go.boarddocs.com/oh/delawareareacc/Board.nsf/Public

July 23

“Moth Man Cometh,” a moth program at Headwaters Outdoor Education Center at 6:30 p.m.

August 5-7

Morrow County Antique Tractor and Equipment Association Presents 2022 Farm Days at the Morrow County Fairgrounds, Mt. Gilead, Featuring Minneapolis Moline & Avery Tractors & Equipment & All Makes Hit & Miss Engines.

August 29-Sept. 5

172nd Morrow County Fair, Morrow County Fairgrounds, 195 S. Main St., Mount Gilead.

Sept. 5

Labor Day: Offices closed.

Some meetings may still be held virtually, while others have returned to regular sessions. Consult with your agency, school board, club, etc. for details.

