COLLEGE BRIEFS

Youngstown State students named to Dean’s List

YOUNGSTOWN — Local Youngstown State University students named to the Dean’s List for Spring Semester 2022 include:

Kelly Baer of Mount Gilead, majoring in Anthropology and Cassandra Snopik of Cardington, majoring in Business Administration.

Dean’s List recognition is awarded to full-time undergraduate students who have earned at least a 3.4 grade point average for not less than 12 semester hours of credit in the Fall semester.

UF announces 2021 – 2022 graduates

FINDLAY — University of Findlay graduates were recognized for earning degrees and were invited to walk in the University’s commencement ceremonies on Saturday, May 7. 790 graduates earned doctoral, master’s, bachelor’s or associate degrees for the academic year 2021 – 2022.

Local students include: Jenna Shipman, of Mount Gilead received the following: Master of Occupational Therapy.

Students make Dean’s List at Miami University

OXFORD, OH — Miami University students who are ranked in the top twenty percent of undergraduate students within each division for the spring semester 2021-22 have been named to the Dean’s list recognizing academic excellence.

Local students include:

Sonny Grooms of Cardington, earning a B.S. in Engineering in Electrical Engineering

Miles Grooms of Cardington, earning a Bachelor of Arts in History

MaKenna McClure of Cardington, earning a Bachelor of Arts in Public Health, Gerontology

Tyler Knight of Mount Gilead, earning a B.S. in Software Engineering in Software Engineering

Anthony Petulla of Mount Gilead, earning a Bachelor of Science, Bachelor of Arts in Biology, Data Analytics.

SRU announces spring 2022 dean’s list

SLIPPERY ROCK, PA — Slippery Rock University has announced its dean’s list for the spring 2022 semester. The dean’s list consists of SRU undergraduate students who earned an adjusted semester grade-point average of 3.5 or higher, based on a schedule of at least 12 newly attempted and earned credits.

The following local student made the dean’s list: Katelin Baughn of Mount Gilead.

Slippery Rock University, founded in 1889, is a member of Pennsylvania’s State System of Higher Education.

Dean’s High Honors List at Marietta

MARIETTA — About 170 Marietta College students were named to the Spring 2022 Dean’s High Honors List, which features any full-time student completing at least 15 credit hours with a grade point average of 3.75 or better in a given semester. The following local student was named:

Alyxandria Conkright of Waldo is majoring in Music Therapy and is a graduate of River Valley High School.