Candlewood Lake celebrated July 4 with fireworks

MOUNT GILEAD — Candlewood Lake Association once again hosted a big bang of fireworks this July 4 for the community and its neighbors thanks to the generous support of residents and corporate sponsors.

In total 69 donors contributed $9,565 toward helping to underwrite the cost of what many call one of the best and memorable fireworks displays in this part of Ohio.

“This was the first year corporate sponsorship was available,” explained Candlewood Lake Association Board President Kevin McCray. “We are delighted by the outstanding support from these generous members and sponsors.”

Recognition was available to corporate sponsors at three different levels.

At the Blue level of between $100 and $499 the sponsors were Peacock Water, Lakefront Living, the Morrow County Chamber of Commerce, Commercial Cleaning, Significant Digits and Zegers Towing.

At the White level, $500 to $999, were sponsors Mitchell Trucking and Shoreline Construction.

Iberia Earthworm Construction was a sponsor at the Red level of between $1000 and above.

Written thanks and a certificate of appreciation, along with mentions in the community’s several communications outlets, were provided to each corporate sponsor. Member donors will also be similarly recognized.

Candlewood Lake’s fireworks show is named by the Association in honor of the late Jack Lehman who started the Association’s tradition of a community-wide celebration of the Fourth of July, including a fireworks show.

In addition to the fireworks display, the community had a parade of 100 patriotically decorated golf carts, an ice cream social and a boat parade.

