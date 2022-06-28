Cardington FFA attends Convention in Columbus

CARDINGTON — Members of the Cardington FFA traveled to Columbus Convention Center to attend the annual Ohio FFA State convention where they were recognized in several area.

The group was seated in the front row of the center for the first of five sessions. These included keynote speaker, ard recognition, officer elections and FFA talents. Between sessions the groups were permitted to visit the Bricker Building for the Trade Show.

During Session One the chapter was cited under the Charitable Donation Recognition and students heard from their first motivational speaker, Hunter Pinke. During Session Two Cardington FFA member Alexis Croen was up for the Star State in Agribusiness Award. She earned this because of her extraordinary work within her honey bee business. She was nominated for this award because of her extraordinary work in the honey been business.

During Session Three the chapter was recognized as a Gold Rated Chapter and a National Premier Top Ten Chapter in Building Community. Through their Veteran’s Day program, the state noticed true involvement and care for their community which led to this award.

Awarded Proficiency honors were Zoie Bagwell, Small Animal Production and Care Proficiency. She placed fourth for her breeding business and association with Flemish giant rabbits. Maddy Franks placed third in the Veterinary Science Proficiency with her involvement with Castleton Way Veterinary Clinic.

During Session Four the following awards were made to Cardington FFA members: They included awards to Bryce Moodispaugh, Cameron Kinsey, and Hazel Jolliff, each of whom received a gold rating on their specified officer book. Under the secretary, treasurer and reporter positions, they represented the chapter’s POA, money balances, and event images.

Session five was completed with the announcement of State Degree recipients. To receive this, a member had to meet the degree’s miminum standards as well as application process. Cardington’s members included Alexis Crone, Ayden Plowman, Beth Hardwick, Bryce Moodispaugh, Dana Bertke, Drew Etgen, Holly Barga, Joe Denney, Owen Christian, Payton Goodman, Sage Whetnall and Zen Osborne.

Their dedication led them to receive the highest degree the state can bestow.

