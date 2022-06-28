Cool off at Ice Cream Social

CARDINGTON — The Cardington First United Methodist Church, at 300 South Marion Street, will be having an Ice Cream Social on Saturday, July 09, from 5-7 p.m. Chicken sandwiches, sloppy joes, chicken and noodles, salads, as well as a variety of desserts and ice cream will be offered. A free will donation will be accepted with the proceeds going to various mission projects supported by the United Methodist Men.

Everyone is invited to attend and enjoy time with family and friends along with a great meal! Contact the church office at 419-864-0015 (Mon-Fri, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.) if you have any questions.

https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2022/06/web1_download-1.jpg