FFA hosts trap shoot event

CARDINGTON — Chapters from around the state gathered at the Cardinal Center where the Cardington FFA hosted the Annual Alumni Spring BBQ and new State-wide Trap shoot. The chapters arrived early at the Cardinal Center when the Cardington FFA hosted the newly developed State-wide Trap Shoot. Students visited the Centerburg Conservation Club to do research on hosting the event starting in February.

The competition kicked off with an inaugural shoot and followed with individual and team contests. Schools that participated were Hillsdale, Clyde, Allen East, Arlington, Elgin, Cedarville, Danville and Cardington. In total there were 42 registered shooters at the event. During the trap shoot the Cardington FFA alumni hosted the annual Spring BBQ, a meal of pork loin, cheesy potatoes, a roll, cookies and a choice of applesauce or fruit was served.

This being a first year event, it was a great success and the chapter thanks Luke Spengler at the Cardinal Center for helping coordinate the event.

Cardington’s FFA has fun hosting the Annual Alumni Spring BBQ and new State-wide Trap shoot. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2022/06/web1_FFA-trapshoot-1.jpeg Cardington’s FFA has fun hosting the Annual Alumni Spring BBQ and new State-wide Trap shoot. Submitted photo The new statewide trapshoot competition included individual and team contests. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2022/06/web1_FFA-trapshoot-2.jpeg The new statewide trapshoot competition included individual and team contests. Submitted photo