FFA hosts Food for America Day

CARDINGTON — When the Cardington FFA hosted its annual Food for America Day in mid-Maythe third grade class members walked to Cardington High School to participate. During this event, students are separated into small groups and

assigned group leaders. From there, FFA members prepared agricultural-related stations where they could teach a ten to 15 minute lesson based on their topic. Some of the stations included cattle, pigs, dogs, quads, and even face painting.

Students were served hot dogs and chips for lunch. At the end of the day FFA members waved good to the third graders who left with a new love for agriculture.

https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2022/06/web1_FFA-1.jpg