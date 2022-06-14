Cardington-Lincoln alumni party awards scholarships, honors classes

CARDINGTON — Meeting for the 92nd Cardington-Lincoln High School alumni party were 162 members and guests. The party, held May 28 at the high school, honored the 50 year class (1972) with 19 in attendance.

Giving the table grace was Kandy Pine Boyce, Class of 1972. Following the dinner served by All Occasion, Waldo, the meeting was conducted by committee president Quinn Maceyko.

Welcoming the CHS Class of 2022 to the Alumni Association was Larry Ebert, Class of 1972. Giving the response was Beth Hardwick, president of the Class of 2022.

Maceyko introduced Brenda Miller, the district’s new treasurer.

Also speaking was Brian Petrie, Cardington-Lincoln superintendent.

G Merle Fisher, Robert James Kreis and Betty Mattix Dietsch. Fisher, who graduated in 1930, was a lifetime member of the Cardington School District. He played on the school’s championship basketball team in 1930. Merle was a farmer and worked at the Whirlpool Plant in Marion. He served on the local schooRl board for 14 years and was involved in the planning and construction of the new high school. He actively supported the Athletic Boosters and the FFA program. The football field was named “Merle Fisher Athletic Field” in his memory and honor.

Merle passed away in 1971. He was represented by his son, Jim Fisher.

Also inducted was Robert Kreis, nominated by his niece, Jane Kreis Welch.

A member of the class of 1940, Kreis served in the Army as a broadcast engineer assistant, signal corps, for the protection of the Pacific. He joined the U S Army with one eye, legally blind, he had a working knowledge of Morse Code” which was used to send coded messages. He earned a college degree in broadcasting engineering in 1948 and worked for RCA. He was attached to the Armed Forces at this time. During the Vietnam War Bob was instrumental in establishing radio and television communication for the U S Armed Forces. He was awarded the National Defense Service Medal and was in charge of the technical and communication support of the F-111C Aircraft at McClellan Air Force Base. Bob passed away in 1986.

The third inductee, Betty Mattix Dietsch, is a 1946 Cardington High School graduate and a 1976 alumnus of The Ohio State University. She taught English, composition and communication at Mount Gilead and Marion Harding High Schools. She was a professor at Marion Technical College from 1975 until 1957. Professor Dietsch was not able to find a textbook that would meet the needs of her students at MTC. She wrote a textbook, “Writing for Results.” This textbook was used by many other universities Betty also wrote a second textbook,”Reasoning and Writing Well.” Betty is a published poet. She has received numerous awards from Toastmasters International.

She was nominated by a classmate Grace Shaw Stock.

The alumni association awarded four $1,000 scholarships each to members of the 2022 Cardington-Lincoln High School, Accepting their awards were Nate Hickman, Hazel Jolliff, Bryce Moodispaugh and Sydnie Wilson.

Darlene Wallace conducted a memorial service for the 67 alumni who have passed away since May, 2021.

A commemorative plaque was awarded Evelyn Fricke Long, Class of 1950, for the 35 years she has served as the alumni association treasurer. Unable to be pressnt her award was accepted by her sons, Alan and Kevin Long.

Taking registration for this party were Sharon Morris Collmer, Judy Morris Johnson, Darlene Ebert Wallace, Jodi Wallace, and Floyd Morris. The executive committee serving as set up were Kevin and Cindy Long.

Special thanks to Supt Petrie, the Cardington-Lincoln Board of Education, Tracey Zvansky, assistant to the superintendent; custodians Alan and Kim Long, Alan Long, for leading the tour of the elementary building; Linda

Ruehrmund, directory chairman and Valerie Mories, photograher.

Leading the singing of the school song to wind up the party was Ken Heimlich, Class of 1949. The next party will be held May 27, 2023.

