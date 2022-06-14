Chester Arbor maks impact

CARDINGTON — Chester Arbor has completed three IMPACT projects which will benefit the community.

One was led by Deb Noll and was a baby shower with all gifts going to Heartbeat of Morrow County. Each member was encouraged to bring a package of diapers to the meeting on May third. In addition to the individual gifts, the Arbor furnished two cribs with mattresses and made 20 bags of baby products which can be dispersed at Heartbeat’s discretion.

Refreshments were served and after the meeting the members were invited to tour the facility as gifts were delivered.

The second IMPACT was planned by Pat Maxwell and Lisa Hull and took place at the Tomorrow Center on their last day of school. Special activities were planned for the students including a disc jockey for dancing, corn hole games, water melon eating contest, slip and slide and the ice cream truck for a special treat. Homemade cookies were also donated by members and were celebrated with the completion of the school year and wishes for a good and safe vacation.

Chester Arbor consists of members from Cardington and surrounding communities in Morrow County. Arbor members choose their activities from a variety of program choices including educational support, elderly and youth engagement, environmental stewardship and patriotic efforts, to mention a few.