Exploration Fun Day coming to airport this weekend

CARDINGTON — Green Crusader Youth Camp, an Environmentally focused youth camp is being held this week at Headwaters Outdoor Education Center, and the camp week culminates with Exploration Fun Day on Saturday, June 18. The entire community is invited to attend from 9:30-11:30 a.m.

Saturday, the campers’ families and the entire community are encouraged to visit Exploration Fun Day at the Morrow County Airport at 4679 Township Road 126, Cardington. The event will display items created by youth during the camp, and also allow visitors to see airplanes up close and interact with local pilots.

There will also be interactive displays and opportunities to win prizes. The campers will participate in the Morrow County Green Crusader Egg Drop and visitors can cheer them on.

A shred truck will be on site to safely destroy documents, up to 5 boxes, people would like to dispose of. Chester Arbor of the Gleaner Insurance Society is sponsoring the paper shredding truck which will be at the Morrow County Airport. In addition to the shredding, volunteers will be sorting bottle caps which will be used in making benches. A sample bench will be on display.

The Headwaters Outdoor Education Center (HOEC) is a 150-acre education center operated under the direction of the Morrow Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) in cooperation witH the HOEC Committee.

Headwaters volunteers sort bottle caps on Earth Day at Eco Center. Visitors to Exploration Fun Day will learn how the bottle caps can be recycled. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2022/06/web1_thumbnail_IMG-9106.jpg Headwaters volunteers sort bottle caps on Earth Day at Eco Center. Visitors to Exploration Fun Day will learn how the bottle caps can be recycled. Rhonda Bletner | Morrow County Sentinel