Marengo church hosting car show and VBS

MARENGO — The Marengo United Methodist Church will be hosting its annual Car & Motorcycle Show Saturday June 11th. Car entry fees are $10 sign-ups are from 8-11 a.m. The showings will be from 11a.m. to 1 p.m., free admission to walk through the show. Trophy award ceremony at 1 p.m.

Vacation Bible School will be June 13, 14, & 15 from 9 a.m.-11:30 a.m. Monday-Wednesday. The VBS theme this year is Discover Adventure Island. Students (ages 4 through 5th grade can pre-register now at hhtps://Marengo-united-methodist-church.mycokesburyvbs.com.