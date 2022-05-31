Battle of the Badges blood drive in June

MOUNT GILEAD — Respond to the call — not the sirens, and give blood.

Morrow County Hospital is hosting a Battle of the Badges, a good-natured competition that builds camaraderie among local first responders through a friendly competition to see who can recruit the most blood donors. Supporting the Red Cross blood supply is another great way to touch lives and serve the co mmunity.

The blood drive will be Wednesday, June 15 from 10:30 a.m . to 4:30 p.m. at Morrow County Hospital, Room A, 651 W. Marion Rd., Mount Gilead.

To schedule an appointment call Human Resources at 419-949-3089, 1-800-RED CROSS, or visit RedCrossBlood.org, sponsor code: MorrowHospital. Receive a Roosters coupon for $5 off while supplies last. Give June 1-30 and get a $5 gift card to a merchant of your choice.