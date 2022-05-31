Robotics programming returns to Selover Library

CHESTERVILLE — Robotics programming will return to Selover Library in Chesterville this summer, following a two-year hiatus brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Selover Library’s Vex IQ robotics program uses a snap-together robot that is drivable and programmable. The library’s program is designed to give students an introduction to robotics.

Selover Library’s next Robotics Camp, open to new participants, will be held in June. This program is an exploratory program aimed at younger students. There are two sessions to choose from: June 14-17, 9:30 a.m.-noon, and June 21-24, 1-3:30 p.m. Parents of eight- and nine-year olds can call the library at 419-768-3431 or sign up on the library’s calendar at seloverlibrary.org to register for one of the sessions.

The library’s typical robotics program is for grades 3 and up, including homeschool students. If students find they have a real interest in pursuing the field as they get older, they can progress into the middle school or high school robotics programs, such as the one offered at Highland Schools.

Thanks to support from RAMTEC in Marion, Ohio, Selover Public Library has been able to offer an elementary-school level VEX IQ robotics program since 2015.

https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2022/05/web1_thumbnail_IMG_4437.jpg