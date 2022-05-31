COLLEGE BRIEFS

Matty Reid inducted into athlete honor society

BEREA, OH — Matty Reid of Mount Gilead was inducted into the Baldwin Wallace University chapter of Chi Alpha Sigma (CAS) National College Athlete Honor Society in the spring 2022 semester. Reid, a graduate of Highland High School majoring in mild/moderate educational needs, shared the honor with 88 other students.

Society membership is extended to student-athletes selected by their athletic department in consultation with their head coach at a four-year accredited institution that is a member of the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) or the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA). The criteria for selection includes a minimum cumulative GPA of 3.4, junior academic standing by the fifth semester, earned athletic letter winner, and excellent character and citizenship.

Founded in 1996, the purpose of CAS is to encourage and reward high academic scholarship of college athletes, recognize outstanding academic achievement by intercollegiate varsity letter winners, and encourage good citizenship, moral character and friendship among the high academic achievers in college athletics. CAS also seeks to recognize and honor individual athletes, their team, sport, athletic department, and college or university; and to mentor and provide leadership to other athletes.