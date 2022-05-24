Terradise offering Participatory Artmaking Workshops

CALEDONIA —Terradise Nature Centerat 1536 Whetstone River RoadNorth, Caledonia, announces the culminating public event from our MayTerradise Environmental ArtsResidency— Participatory Artmaking Workshops, to be held Saturday, May 28 from 2-4 p.m., rain or shine, at Terradise Nature Center outside of Caledonia.

The free two-hour environmental arts event is the fourth in a series of free community artsworkshops this year in a series produced as a part of theTerradise Environmental Arts Residency: a new pilot environmental arts residency program, funded by the Ohio ArtsCouncil, which offers paid month-long artist’s residencies to two Marion or Morrow County artists per month, culminating in a public event or workshop day.

This month’s final event features Terradise Nature Center’s two May 2022 artists-in-residence: Claridon-based herbalist & apothecary owner Araby Haze Sexton, who will demonstrate & guide the audience in making their own tinctures – a classic herbal preparation – from wild medicinal plants found along the Olentangy River.

Also participating is accomplished gospel, R&B, funk, & pop musician LaCosta Mayes, who is active in Marion’s music scene and co-leads the praise & worship team at Mayes Community Temple:a historically-Black church on Marion’s West Side. Herbalist Araby Haze Sextonwill lead the event witha hands-on tincture-making workshop from 2-3 p.m., in which each audience member will get to take home a handmade tincture featuring local medicinal plants (limit one tincture per family, while supplies last).

MusicianLaCosta Mayeswill follow from 3-4 p.m.with a “musicshed” event: a combination musical performance of works LaCosta composed while in-residence, & a participatory, hands-onopportunity for the audience to collaborative in live, improvisational music-making together …no previous experience required. The community is invited to stroll the grounds before and after the workshops to explore the late May transformations of the Terradise Nature Center property, & the new soundscapes of summer!

The entire event is free of charge, open to the public, & suitable for families & community members of all ages and abilities.