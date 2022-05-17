FFA officers for 2022-23 named, residents recognized at Spring banquet

CARDINGTON — The 82nd annual Spring Cardington FFA banquet, held in the Murphy Gym, April 28, was attended by 580 members, family, friends and guests. Awards and recognition were made during the event when FFA advisor Erin Wollett, described the awards earned during the past year by individuals and by the chapter as a body.

Club members were recognized for the annual fruit sale. Awarded for their top sales were Hazel Jolliff, sixth place salesman, who sold $1,372 worth of fruit and nuts; Kelli Landon, fifth place, selling $1,378 worth of fruit and nuts; fourth place, Brooke Clapham, selling $1,660; Tyler Bierl, third place, sales totaling $1,852; and second place sales person, Payton Goodman, selling $2,543. First place winner was Sage Whetnall, with sales totaling $2,612.

The chapter sold a total of $43,157.30 worth of fruit and nuts.

Scholarships were also awarded and included the 110 percent award to Bryce Moodispaugh; and the FFA Alumni scholarship $500 to each recipient:

Justin Radel, Sydnie Wilson and the Farm Association scholarship of $1500 to Justin Radel.

Each year the chapter recognizes local residents who go beyond the norm in helping the FFA and its activities. Named honorary members this year were Silas Jolliff, Todd and Jamie Etgen, Randy Plowman and Jon Mason.

Jolliff, an alumnus of the Cardington FFA, earned his American Degree in 2010. For the last five years he has volunteered his time to work with the students coaching the soil judging team and working with them in the pits to explain ribboning water tables and more. He also volunteered to work with the Foresetry CDE team in the area of topography.

The Etgens represent Etgen Farms, a generation farm based near Ashley.

They are continuous sponsors of the Cardington FFA. During the past ten years some of their highlights have been providing a flatbed trailer and straw to serve as a stage for the 2020 COVID banquet. Their many activities have

contributed much to the success of the chapter.

Randy Plowman is the stepfather of FFA president Brooke Clapham and FFA alumnus Blake Clapham. During the past summer, Randy volunteered to drive half of the officer team to Hico, West Virginia for their annual officer retreat and he then made the trip back five days later to to pick them up. He has also volunteered in several other areas of the chapter’s activities.

Jon Mason, the current treasurer of the Cardington-Lincoln School District has helped the chapter advisor prepare several transactions to make opportunities in the FFA a possibility. He has also worked with the chapter\s student treasurer for several years to balance books, etc.

Mason is a long time supporter of Morrow County’s agriculture industry. He grew up and helped operate Mason Dairy Farms and worked with AG Credit, Mount Gilead.

2022 Special Awards were earned by Lana Hughes, Star Greenhand; Alexix Peters, Star Chapter Farmer; Sage Whetnall, Most Outstanding Junior; Brooke Clapham, Most Outstanding Senior; high point member Brooke Clapham, reserve high point member: Cameron Kinsey; 110% award: Bryce Moodispaugh.

The chapter has 25 seniors; 29 juniors; 25 sophomores and 40 freshmen members.

Officers introduced who will serve in 2022-2023 are Ella Struck, president; Meghan Greenawalt, vice president; Sarah Perry, secretary; Sophia Goers, assistant secretary; Zane Everly, treasurer; Kayla Hughes, assistant treasurer; Alexis Peters, reporter; Autumn Holt, assistant reporter; Maddy Brooke Hobbsk, Sentinel; Sage Whetnall, student advisor and Kylee Donkin, Chaplain.

Recognition was given to All Occasion Catering, Waldo, for catering the dinner and Gale Slack of Singing Springs Nursery for donating the flowers displayed on the stage.

The Cardington Baseball program was also thanked for volunteering to provide the dinner service for the meal.

Area residents are recognized by the Cardington FFA, for their contributions to the chapter this year, during their recent banquet. Pictured, left to right, are Jamie Etgen, Todd Etgen, Randy Plowman, Silas Jolliff and Jon Mason. Newly elected Cardington FFA Officer Team, left to right, are Sophia Goers (Asst. Secretary), Sarah Perry (Secretary) , Meghan Greenwalt (Vice President), Ella Struck (President), Rylee Donkin ( Chaplain), Zane Everly( Treasurer), Kayla Hughes ( Asst. Treasurer), Maddy Brook-Hobbs (Sentinel), Alexis Peters (Reporter), Autumn Holt ( Asst. Reporter), Sage Whetnall (Student Advisor).