UF students participate in Symposium

FINDLAY— Students at the University of Findlay recently participated in the annual Symposium for Scholarship and Creativity. Undergraduate and graduate students were given the opportunity to share their research, creativity, and professional learning experiences with the University and community, with many students receiving honors at the same time. The symposium may be viewed at https://www.findlay.edu/offices/academic/ssc2022.

Local students include:

Jared Dixon, of Galion, was named a Choose Ohio First Scholar – Computer Science, an Outstanding Senior Majoring in Computer Science and presented “Inspiring Tomorrow’s Coders.”

Alyssa Pearce, of Galion, received the Pharmacy Practice Research Award and presented “Trends in Vitamin and Supplement Use During the COVID-19 Pandemic.”

Danielle Schieber, of Galion, presented “Trends in Vitamin and Supplement Use During the COVID-19 Pandemic.”

Ohio Dominican announces local graduates

COLUMBUS — Ohio Dominican University congratulates 189 students who earned their degree following the spring 2022 semester. Members of ODU’s spring 2022 graduating class include: Natalie Linkous of Marengo with a MBA with a Concentration in Leadership, Colten Oakley of Marengo with a MBA with a concentration in Finance, and Thomas Staab of Bellville with a BS in Exercise Science.

Ohio Dominican University is a comprehensive, four-year, private, liberal arts and master’s institution, founded in 1911 in the Catholic and Dominican tradition by the Dominican Sisters of Peace.