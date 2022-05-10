Northmor FFA celebrates Spring banquet, honors Parrott on his retirement

GALION — Northmor FFA held its annual awards banquet on April 7; after pausing for the past two years due to COVID-19, the members and officers were eager to return to normalcy. The banquet, at full capacity, included a meal and the presentation of awards.

President Jed Adams welcomed all the members and their families. Ella Creswell recited the FFA creed. Student Advisor Lauren Johnson led with prayer and dinner was served. Vice President Riley Johnson welcomed school staff and board members. Greenhand and Chapter degree recipients were recognized. Maddison Yaussy presented certificates of appreciation to Mr. Brendan Gwirtz, Lilly Industries, Mrs. Kara Wright, Ag Credit of Mount Gilead, Bill Creswell, Dale and Kyle Huvler, and Northmor’s kitchen staff.

The Honorary Chapter Farmer was awarded to assistant principal, Mrs. Kara Wright.

Awards given include: Record Keeping- Ella Creswell (Freshman level), Emma Smith (Sophomore level), Jed Adams (Junior level), Paige Caudill (Senior level); Fruit Sales- Emily Zeger in first place, and Kaylene Brinkman in second place; Scholarship- Nick Armrose, Ella Creswell, Grant Beard, Elizabeth Erlsten, Madison May, William Naylor, Makayla Sutton, and Maya Trainer (Freshman level), Emma Smith (Sophomore level), Jed Adams, Kylee Bilancini, Lauren and Riley Johnson (Junior level), Maddison Yaussy (Senior level).

Public Speaking and Job Interview contestants were given recognition. The Soils, Meats, Horse, and Livestock Judging teams were also recognized. Special recognition was given to the Soils team for placing first in the state competition and will be competing at Nationals in Oklahoma. The Soils team consists of Jed Adams, Riley Johnson, Lauren Johnson, and Kylee Bilancini. Jed Adams, Emma Smith, and Ella Creswell also placed at State level for Public Speaking.

Proficiency Award winners were introduced in their individual categories which included: Small Animal Production- Kahlan Ball; Beef Production- Raelyn Fulk; Swine Production- Bryson Keirns; Sheep Proficiency- Lauren Johnson; Ag Service- Jed Adams; Forage Production- Cooper Brown; Dairy Proficiency- Garrett Harvey; Goat Production- Emma Smith; Agriculture Processing- Anna Erlsten; Forestry Production- Riley Johnson; Vegetable Production- Logan McCown; Ag Sales- Morgan Randolph; Diversified Livestock- Kaylene Brinkman; Diversified Agriculture- Riley Johnson.

FFA Advisor Ken Parrott introduced Kaitlyn Evans to all members and their families. Evans will be taking the position of Agriscience Educator and FFA Advisor for Northmor this coming fall, due to Ken Parrott’s retirement.

State Degree recipients Jed Adams, Lauren Johnson, Riley Johnson, and Maddison Yaussy were recognized. Zoe Parrott was recognized for her American Degree and National Sheep Proficiency accomplishments. Maddison Yaussy was presented with the Ag Credit 110% Award by Neeta Shuff from the Mount Gilead office. Maddison Yaussy was the first recipient of the newly-established Zach Parrott Memorial Scholarship. The Scholarship is in memory of Ken and Patty Parrott’s son, Zach, who passed away late last year.

Ella Creswell was presented with the Star Greenhand Award, and Jed Adams with the Star Chapter Farmer Award.

A video consisting of messages sent by current and past Northmor FFA Officers was created by the 2021-2022 officer team. This video was presented to Ken Parrott during the banquet as a gift in honor of his retirement.

Finally, the new 2022-2023 officers were installed: President- Jed Adams, Vice President- Riley Johnson, Secretary- Lauren Johnson, Treasurer- Kylee Bilancini, Reporter- Emma Smith, Sentinel- Maya Trainer, Student Advisor- Logan McCown. President Jed Adams adjourned the banquet.

FFA Advisor Ken Parrott congratulates Star Chapter Farmer Jed Adams. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2022/05/web1_Jed-Adams.jpg FFA Advisor Ken Parrott congratulates Star Chapter Farmer Jed Adams. Submitted photos FFA Advisor Ken Parrott congratulates Star Greenhand Winner Ella Creswell. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2022/05/web1_Ella-Creswell.jpg FFA Advisor Ken Parrott congratulates Star Greenhand Winner Ella Creswell. Submitted photos FFA Advisor Ken Parrott celebrates their awards with the State Winning Soils Team – Jed Adams, Riley Johnson. Lauren Johnson, and Kylee Bilancini. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2022/05/web1_Northmor-FFA.jpg FFA Advisor Ken Parrott celebrates their awards with the State Winning Soils Team – Jed Adams, Riley Johnson. Lauren Johnson, and Kylee Bilancini. Submitted photos