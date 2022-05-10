“Eat Better For Free!”

MOUNT GILEAD — Headwaters Outdoor Education Center is hosting a program on Backyard Herbs & Edibles Sunday, May 15 at 2 p.m. It’s a Program all about eating healthier with food ingredients right out of your backyard. Marion Tallgrass Naturalist James Anderson will be presenting as well as Molly Breker, a local herbologist who will be focusing on gathering and cooking with plants that you can find growing naturally close to home. Just like their display at Eco Center’s Earth Day says, there’s something for everyone at Headwaters. Headwaters is located at 151 Home Rd., Mount Gilead.

