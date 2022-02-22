Local students named to dean’s list at Cedarville University

CEDARVILLE — The following students were named to the Dean’s List at Cedarville University for Fall 2021. This recognition requires the student to obtain a 3.5 GPA or higher for the semester and carry a minimum of 12 credit hours.

Casey Bertke of Cardington (43315) majoring in Allied Health and Megan Pierce of Ashley (43003) majoring in Allied Health.

Located in southwest Ohio, Cedarville University is an accredited, Christ-centered, Baptist institution with an enrollment of 4,715 undergraduate, graduate, and online students in more than 150 areas of study.

Students receive degrees at Miami University

OXFORD — Miami University awarded degrees to students during fall commencement December 10, 2021

Alex Foltz of Marengo, OH (43334) graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science, Sustainability.

Nationally recognized as one of the most outstanding undergraduate institutions, Miami University is a public university located in Oxford, Ohio.

YSU students named to Dean’s List

YOUNGSTOWN — The following local Youngstown State University students have been named to the Dean’s List for Fall Semester 2021:

Alison Butz of Caledonia, Ohio, majoring in History.

Cassandra Snopik of Cardington, Ohio, majoring in Business Administration.

Kelly Baer of Mount Gilead, Ohio, majoring in Anthropology.

Dean’s List recognition is awarded to full-time undergraduate students who have earned at least a 3.4 grade point average for not less than 12 semester hours of credit in the Fall semester.