Genealogical Society to celebrate 45 years

MOUNT GILEAD — The March meeting of the Morrow County Genealogical Society will be held on March 26 at the Mt Gilead Public Library Annex. We will be hosting a 45th Birthday Party for MCGS. It’s amazing to think that Morrow County Genealogical Society has existed for 45 years.

Please join the celebration at 2 p.m. Learn about some of the people past and present who have helped to make this such a great organization. Want to bring a gift? Consider a ream of paper, a book of stamps, a gift certificate to Hoffman Office Supplies, or money to help with website upkeep, ScanPro fees, toner or similar expenses.

REMINDER – The deadline for First Families applications is March 31, 2022.

UPCOMING – The First Families Recognition luncheon is scheduled for May 21, 2022. Additional details to follow.

