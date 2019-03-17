Reflections: Looking back a few decades

I love to read newspapers from past years; sometime way past years where I catch names or events that my parents talked about or a bit later, events that I recall and still find interesting.

March, 1929: There was A “Russell Built” tractor in Cardington. It was being constructed under the supervision of L. S. Russell (who was also the owner of the largest raccoon ranch in the world). Work was being done on the tractor by Lee Carter and Charles Powers.

It was constructed from a “worn out old Ford automobile,” and was being made to do the work on the raccoon ranch, keeping the grounds beautiful as well as plow potatoes and prepare the soil for the planting of the seeds. “Russell Built” tractors was being forecast to be a future employer in Cardington. This machine could be viewed in the former Farrington building on West Main Street.

The Junior Class was giving its play, “Cat O’Nine Tails.” Cast members were Robert Akron, Cuba June Foust, Marlo Klingel, Dell Hickson, Ruth Rengert, Ruth Evans, George Ruehrmund, Joseph Kreis, Mabel Teat, Kern Kramer and Emma McClenathan. Admission was 15 and 25 cents.

March, 1937: Margaret Mathews, 16, was rendered unconscious by a stroke of lightning during a storm when she was walking on North Marion Street in Cardington about 5 p.m. It struck the city dump and the umbrella she was carrying in her hand was snapped in two and the packages she was carrying were knocked from her hands.

The electrical shock entered her left hand from the umbrella and passed across her body and out her right hand. She was unconscious for just a few seconds.

March 1939: Nellie Pinder Thuma, owner of a gas station on Route 42 north of Cardington, was quite surprised when an airplane came down at her station for gasoline. Two men from Cleveland ran out of gas and circled and landed in the field north of the station. Leland Aliga was at the station delivering gasoline and he took the gas over to the plane in containers.

March, 1949: Ads in the Morrow County Independent included Longworth’s Confectionary where Television WLW-C Columbus was to start operating March 27. “Reception from test pattern excellent.” Longworth’s had Reddi-Whip on hand which could be kept in the refrigerator at all times. 56 cents a can. Davey’s Drive In was opening on Gilead Street with frozen custard, foot-long hot dogs, etc. with Mr. and Mrs. Lloyd Davis, managers.

Teen Club schedule included boys’ ping pong tournament with Bill Van Horn as chaperone one night. Sunday, March 25, chaperone was Mrs. Ida Hardman and on Monday, March 28, the girls’ ping pong tournament was being chaperoned by Hilda Riggs and Mrs. Wayne Westbrook.

Mayor Paul Richeson was again warning Cardington residents, via an ad, concerning the placing of rubbish in the streets, alleys, gutters and sometimes on neighbor’s properties. “There is a city dump maintained for this purpose.” He said the tossing of rubbish this way “disregards all decency, health laws and sanitation “and they care nothing for the appearance of their town. The whole thing is absolutely unthinkable and utterly inconceivable and worse yet, if a few of these people were brought into court there would certainly be a lot of eyebrows lifted.

“After the corporation spent quite a sum of money to have the Mill Race cleaned, there are several who live along its course that are again starting to throw cans and rubbish into it to either fill it up again or be washed down during high waters. This is stream pollution, unsanitary and health impairing. These things will not only be stopped, but warrants will be issued against any and all offenders.”

March 1969: Miss Ethel Bond, Cardington Elementary teacher since 1950, stated she would retire in June. She began her 45 year career by teaching in one room schools in five townships in Morrow County.

Reach us at mcsnews@aimmediamidwest.com.

