Reflections: Some true and some untrue

Although I like to dwell on one subject each week there are times when I prefer to share some of the brief items, especially those found in the papers published many years ago. For instance, there was a time when the editors of the two county papers printed barbs against each other through the medium of their papers.

The following, published in the Morrow County Sentinel March 24, 1858, was a tongue-in-cheek piece about Cardington:

“NEW ENTERPRISE IN CARDINGTON. We learn that a wealthy company of Frenchmen have purchased ground and are getting ready to erect FIVE HUNDRED LARGE BUILDINGS in Cardington for the purpose of purchasing and preparing frogs for the French market.

The swampy nature of the land surrounding Cardington and its nearness to Shaw Creek render the location a very desirable one for the purpose of the French Company, and we congratulate our neighbors upon their good luck in securing the location of so extensive an enterprise in their midst!

BLOONK! BLOONK!”

On Oct. 6, 1858, the following was published: “TAXES FOR 1858 (LAND TAXES NOTICE) In pursuance of a statue passed by the Legislature of last winter, all taxes amounting to FIVE DOLLARS and under, are required to be paid in GOLD or SILVER.”

The following, probably in a more serious vein, published Nov. 7, 1861: 100 men wanted to enlist in the service of their country to assist in putting down Anarchy and Treason and restore peace and prosperity. A crack company to be formed: each man is entitled to: 100 dollars bounty; 160 acres of land, 13 dollars a month, rations FREE; clothing do; Medical Attention do.

Pay to commence from the day of enlistment. The company to go into service in SHERMAN’S BRIGADE. For further particulars, enquire of J. C. Baxter or James Olds, Mt. Gilead O October 2, 1861.

I wonder how many readers remember Cardington Mayor Paul Richeson, mayor in the early 1970s. The mayor was an adamant disciplinarian.

The following ad published by him in the Morrow County Independent in the November, 1973 edition reflects that.

NOTICE: After noting the destruction of property, the vandalism and malicious mischief perpetrated by paraders (so called marchers) in the parades by school children in Cardington and after a request by school authorities and my own decision as well, THERE WILL BE NO MORE SCHOOL PARADES OR BONFIRES, until perhaps, some time in the distant future, school children can act like humans should instead of like animals on a rampage. THIS IS AN ORDER. P. A. Richeson, Mayor, village of Cardington.

That was the mayor! I knew him well.

LOOKING BACK: March, 1964: The Cardington High school basketball team wound up its season. Although it was not a winning season, Coach John Kachilla looked into his crystal ball and predicted a better year in 1964-65.

Team members were Carl Davis, Lonnie Beckel, Marvin Smith, Larry Burggraf, Ricky Brake, Bill Gregg, Gus Peyton, Nelson Hack, Kenny Bender, Bob Peak, Roger Slack, Roger Geckley, Dick Fleming, Terry Haywood, Stan Heacock and Steven Conaway.

March, 1984: In an editorial that could have been written today, Andy Gordon. writing in the school newspaper, The Searchlight, chastises his fellow students for their behavior during the singing of “The Star Spangled Banner” prior to the tip off at basketball games. He noted that everyone involved, ball players and cheerleaders should be given the words for “the banner,” and secondly, time should be spent discussing the Flag and Banner in the classrooms. “Students should analyze the Pledge of Allegiance” and the Star Spangled Banner and find out what they mean.”

He added that he thought schools should sponsor an Americanism Week. This was written 35 years ago.

March, 1949: Bob Curts of Cardington was elected as discussion leader of the “Come All” Farm Bureau Youth Council.

https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2019/03/web1_Long-EvelynBW-1.jpg

REFLECTIONS

By Evelyn Long Contributing Columnist

Reach us at mcsnews@aimmediamidwest.com.

Reach us at mcsnews@aimmediamidwest.com.