Reflections: Remembering Singer Livery Barn

Although it was razed exactly 45 years ago, I wonder how many remember the Singer Livery Barn.

It was located on North Marion Street at the southeast corner of the Whetstone Creek Bridge. At the time of its razing in January 1974, the Singer name had been forgotten as it was owned by others through the years.

The brick building was erected in 1885 by George Singer as a livery barn and as a sales outlet for coal and ice. The stables were built of wood and extended on the west side of the building. When the builder decided to retire from the business it was taken over by a son, Harley Singer, who also operated a skating rink across the street on what was later the village equipment storage lot.

It was across Whetstone Creek on the west side of the street.

With the passing of the need for a livery stable, the building was sold and housed for many years the Wallace and Wintermute Ford Agency. Later C. C. Millard used it for ice storage. Other businesses functioning from the building were Earl Scott Cardington Implement Supply, the Buell Machine Shop and then Walter Long owned it as a car wash beginning in 1956. Entrance to the basement was by drives on the west and east sides.

The upstairs was remodeled into apartments in later years. Mrs. Marjorie Curl owned it last and had it razed to provide more parking for the Curl Funeral Home, located on East Main Street, almost directly in front of the old livery stable.

I remember this building and the lighter white bricks where the stables were attached.

Another fond memory for me is Stone’s Drug Store, on East Main Street, being the local agent for the Greyhound Bus Company. John Stone, owner, was recognized as the agent and honored in 1979 for 40 years of service.

I remember riding the bus home from Columbus when I came home from college. It was always good to see Stone’s Drug Store when we came to Cardington and I was home again.

80 years ago, January, 1939: The Cardington Community Center, Inc., was chartered to take over the M. P. Church building and convert it into a community center in Cardington. Directors of the non-profit center were F. O. VanSickle, H. S. Kirkpatrick, Frank Aliga, Dr. J. C. Snyder and Frank S. Jones.

75 years ago, January, 1944: The boys of Cardington High School classes led the pep rally held during school hours. Seniors cheering were Harry Radel and George Davis; Kenneth Hack represented the junior class; Gale Barry and Carol Dodds, the sophomores; John Dunham and Richard Sullivan, the freshmen; and Alton Roach and Carl Barry, the seventh grades.

“We don’t know what happened to the ninth grade,” said the editor. The school’s elected cheerleaders were the three Maxines: Boger, Renz and Kelly.

70 years ago, 1949: A three and one half acre lake was constructed on the Walter Long Farm north of Cardington. The lake was fed by springs on the farm.

40 years ago, 1979: Stone’s Drug Store was purchased by Keith and Kathie Barga. Cardington High School senior Jon Elliott, a resident of Nichols Street, was nominated for appointment to the U. S. Military Academy at West Point.

By Evelyn Long

