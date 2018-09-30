Reflections: ‘Tempus fugits’ or as time flies

I remember my father using this term when I was growing up. I learned it was an unusual way of noting how rapidly time passed. Its implication missed me until these later years when I look back and wonder where those decades went.

For instance, just 50 years ago, 1968, while reviewing some of the events that happened that year — and I’m old enough to remember them — “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood” made its television debut; The Beatles released their record, “Hey Jude,” and Richard M. Nixon was elected president.

This week, I would like to share some of the local events in 1968 that were published in the Morrow County Sentinel.

A half century ago: Snow fell in the county on the evening of June 27; the Morrow County Farm Bureau marked its 50th anniversary; the 839th well where oil production was attempted in the county was drilled on County Road 218 in Peru Township in November.

A new industry, LeBoudin Vineyard and Winery, owned by Merrill and Ruth Bodine, opened on County Road 25. The county dog warden began enforcing a new law which prohibited dogs from roaming at large.

Early one morning while on patrol in the county, four sheriff’s deputies observed an UFO. There were a total of 17 traffic fatalities in the county in 1968.

The estate of J. W. Burkhart, former Cardington and Mount Gilead resident who died in 1963, bequeathed $100,000 to the Morrow County Society for Crippled Children and Adults, Inc. and $10,000 to the Morrow County Hospital.

Local newspapers could no longer use headings in their want ads such as “Help wanted – Female” and “Help Wanted- Male” as they were deemed to be discriminatory, according to the equal opportunity commission.

The Board of Trustees of Morrow County Hospital received a large donation from the Ruth Lyons 50-50 Club. The money was used to help entertain children during their stay at the hospital.

In Cardington, weekend burglars used explosives to blow the safe in the Cardington High School and nearly $1,000 in cash was stolen.

The 114-year-old Wornstaff Hotel was purchased by William and Evelyn Sterritt. A flag that once flew over the U. S. Capitol Building in Washington, DC was acquired for the Cardington-Lincoln High School.

The Cardington Village Marshal, R. B. Dodds, warned all Cardington residents to “obey the existing laws of the state and village, or else.” He also wrote, “I am not the dog warden, so don’t bother me with cases of stray dogs!”

Christie Keil, Brenda Rhineberger, Marilyn Jones, Brenda McClenathan and Kristy Green comprised the 1968 Cardington High School Homecoming court. Miss Jones was crowned queen.

80 years ago, October, 1938: F. H. Chase, a Cardington businessman for 35 years sold his downtown grocery store to William C. Rowley of Gambier. The grocery would remain under the Clover Farm Stores banner. This store later became Peoples Foodland.

40 years ago, October, 1978: Renae Rogers was crowned as the 1978 Cardington-Lincoln High School Homecoming queen.

By Evelyn Long Contributing Columnist

Reach us at mcsnews@aimmediamidwest.com.

