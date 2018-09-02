Reflections: A man loyal to his hometown

Periodically I like to reflect on the life of a local resident who opted to return to their hometown where he/she became active in all phases of its activities following college education.

Recognized by his fedora hat, Mills Poorman, born in Cardington and educated in the local school, returned with his college degree from Ashland University and never left his home town, devoting his life to the youth and to all residents, teaching school, serving in many areas of the town’s government and his church.

Mills was born in 1937. Until he was 10 years old, he lived with his parents, Milton and Margaret Mills Poorman, on West Main Street, later moving to what is known as the Peck house on South Marion Street.

Following his 1955 high school graduation, he attended and graduated from Ashland University in 1959. He married Carolyn Carr in 1961 and from 1961 to 1995 he was associated with his alma mater high school serving as a coach of basketball and baseball in not only high school but also junior high school.

He taught health, Ohio History, geography, boys physical education, Social Studies, Life Science, Current Affairs and driver’s education. He became the school’s athletic director for seven years and even drove a school bus.

Later he worked as a driver with Brinks and, with a friend, owned a Christmas tree plantation in the local village when he sold Christmas trees from his front yard. He owned and operated a miniature golf course in Reynoldsburg for five years and later started Microtote of Ohio providing summer jobs for many teachers and former students.

He was also a member of the village council, served as its mayor, was a member of the Republican Central Committee and was active in the First United Methodist Church. He served on the Cardington-Lincoln Public Library Board and was a regular Rotary attendee.

His favorite colors were red and black, (Cardington School colors) and scarlet and gray (OSU’s colors.) He had a myriad of hobbies from horse races, sports, Euchre, crossword and jigsaw puzzles, etc. He loved working with children and the youth- especially his three sons and one daughter and grandchildren.

Mills left a positive mark on his hometown and will be forever remembered, not only for devotion to his community but for his dapper appearance with that fedora hat.

Mills passed away, May 22, 2018.

Next week: I will bring information on Mills’ maternal ancestors who came to Cardington in 1864. Their name was, of course, Mills, a name passed on to their great great grandson. They opened businesses here and were active in government which explains why Mills inherited those same abilities.

80 years ago, September, 1938: An eight pound boy was born September 1 to Mr. and Mrs. Henry Bonnette of Cardington.

James Crawford Murphy was born Sept. 9 at Mt Carmel Hospital, Columbus, to Dr. and Mrs. Lowell Murphy of Cardington.

70 years ago, September, 1948: Eugene Heimlich of Cardington, was elected to head the Federated Youth Council of the Morrow County Farm Bureau Cardington’s school enrollment was 657, highest in the school’s history.

Kent W. Curl, 1948 Cardington High School graduate, was appointed to the United States Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland, by Congressman Frederick C. Smith of Marion.

https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2018/09/web1_Long-EvelynBW.jpg

REFLECTIONS

By Evelyn Long Contributing Columnist

Reach us at mcsnews@aimmediamidwest.com.

Reach us at mcsnews@aimmediamidwest.com.