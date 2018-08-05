Reflections: Has the news really changed?

Every day I read or hear about “fake news,” or some form of news that seems to have anger, retaliation, or some other negative slant. Reading some of the past newspapers, I find things haven’t changed that much.

For instance, an item in an 1872 edition of the Morrow County Sentinel notes: “Today, Wednesday, the railroad matter will be decided as the road is to be located either through Mt Gilead or Cardington. Cardington’s chances are slim.”

In the same edition: The editorial states: “Just as we expected! The editor of the Cardington Independent in the last issue of his sheet, comes out and advises the citizens of the quiet little burgh in which the aforesaid editor wabbles about to strike for the North extension of the Pittsburgh and Marietta Railroad, which, if built, will pass through Mt. Gilead.

“The editor’s leader in the issue referred to, will have just about the same effect upon our Railroad project, as a tallow candle shot from a musket would have upon it. He needs thick beer and bloody beef, —- something that has “body” and with four or five applications of Prof. Humbug’s ointment, he would be better able to work up the matter.”

In another 1872 edition (titled merely REP): Cardington girls use none but religious papers for their Sunday Bustles. To say that they carried their religion at the other end would be saying more for them, BROTHER LEE.”

“EARTHQUAKE” — The telegraph says that at about midnight last Saturday night a shock of earthquake was felt in Central Ohio, or rather in the neighborhood of Columbus. People in that city were badly frightened. Let the members of the Legislature take warning.”

I think it’s like the old saying “some things never change,” not even negative “news” in the newspapers.

For information only. An 1872 item notes: “ We learn the first house ever built in Morrow County stood on the hillside between Cooper’s Mill-dam and the cemetery in 1816.” Finally, the editorial page of the August 15, 1897 edition of the Marion Star, W. G. Harding, editor, notes the price of the paper was three cents; delivered by carrier, ten cents per week and $4 per year by mail, postage paid.

80 years ago, August, 1938: Kimbal Bros, a comedy acrobat team from Columbus, gave a free performance in the Cardington park the last Saturday evening of the month.

70 years ago, August, 1948: Pearl Sheese was named Cardington’s street commissioner and village marshal succeeding W. K. Strawder in both posts.

The four-day Morrow County Fair held this month, enjoyed favorable weather each day. Paid admissions totaled 11,871, approximately 4,600 more than the 1947 three-day fair. Gate receipts totaled $5,822.50 and grandstand receipts totaled $2,333.25.

60 years ago, August, 1958:

William Lee Heacock, 17, of State Route 529, east of Cardington, a member of the Morrow County Trouble Shooters 4-H Club, was named as one of the healthiest 4-H Club members in the county.

REFLECTIONS

By Evelyn Long Contributing Columnist

Reach us at mcsnews@aimmediamidwest.com.

