Reflections: Cardington Day preceded street fair

Cardington village recently celebrated its annual Street Fair, our two-day event. But almost 105 years ago, August, 1913, the village observed Cardington Day. The brochure advertising this day is in almost perfect condition, and describes all the events taking place in the village proper.

The population in the village on that day was 1,349; that does not include the outlying townships. Mount Gilead’s population was 1,673. I mention this because Cardington Day was probably attended by many of these county citizens.

Described in the brochure as “The Town that Keeps Busy,” it was further noted that it is “situated in a garden spot of the best state of the greatest country on earth, where the very heart throbs are quickened by a realization of nature’s blessing.

“A fit location for a chosen people, elevated as it were on the banks of the beautiful Olentangy River, it combines beauty unsurpassed with natural drainage and an abundance of water for fire protection.

“Cardington’s importance as a distributing center has long been felt and appreciated, the advantages from this point being exceptional.”

The brochure describes the prizes to be given during Cardington Day with the first prize being a Ford 5-passenger Touring Car, fully equipped, courtesy of the Buckingham Auto Company.

I am impressed with the businesses in Cardington in 1913: two druggists; three dry goods stores, three boots and shoes; five hardware; two meat markets; two jewelry stores; four grocery stores; three hat businesses; one music; two lumber; two coal; two cement businesses; two harness shops and two auto stores (the auto was making its first appearance) three blacksmiths; one furniture (Yes, Cline Sherman); three barber shops; three pool halls; three restaurants; two bakeries two theaters; one newspaper, The Independent, and two banks.

Three large bands were entertaining. Another motto “Remember there is nothing made but what can be purchased in Cardington!”

Sounds like it was fun. More than a century later, Cardington still celebrates. We are fortunate.

80 years ago, July, 1938: Corn on a special plot of ground at the Riverside Dairy, grown by Cecil Maxwell, measured seven and one half feet on July 4.

70 years ago, July, 1948: The Westfield Methodist Church celebrated its 95th anniversary.

Herbert Campbell built a new house on West Main Street.

The Cardington Businessmen’s Association sold 4,000 barbecued beef sandwiches at the centennial ox roast in the park on July 3.

Dr. Stanley Brody M. D. opened his practice at 119 East Main Street. Pictured was the front page of The Spectator, the first newspaper published by the late President Warren G. Harding, 29th president of the United States.

It was a four-page, five-column, semi-monthly issued in April, May and June 1882 when the young editor and publisher was only 16 years old.

50 years ago, July 1968: A total of 215 children completed swimming classes at the Lutheran Memorial Camp Pool in Fulton. The Morrow County Swim club sponsored the six weeks of lessons.

