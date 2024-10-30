UWNCO’s Community Campaign underway

United Way of North Central Ohio (UWNCO)’s annual Community Campaign is underway and has reached 14% of the annual goal four months into the campaign year.

The Community Campaign includes donations from individuals in Crawford, Marion, Morrow, and Wyandot counties, and Tiffin-Seneca United Way, as well as contributions from businesses and organizations across the region that run workplace campaigns in support of UWNCO. Workplace campaigns allow local businesses to encourage a culture of giving and leverage employee donations to make the largest possible impact on the lives of everyone in the community.

“Our campaign year officially began on July 1,” said Amber Wertman, CEO of UWNCO. “Donations started coming in regularly after our mailer went out in August, and workplace campaigns got started after UWNCO Blitz Days in September. We’re excited about the momentum of our first campaign since adding Morrow County and Tiffin-Seneca United Way to our region.”

In support of this year’s campaign, UWNCO is hosting its first-ever, five-county UWNCO Celebrity Bartender fundraiser on Nov. 1 from 5:30-8:30 p.m. at The Chandelier Community Event Center in Tiffin. The social event will feature local celebrity bartenders mixing up specialty cocktails for guests while competing for tips. Bartenders will include some of Tiffin’s most prominent first responders, entertainers, brewmasters, and more. All proceeds will benefit UWNCO serving Tiffin-Seneca United Way. This event is for guests who are 21 and older; there is a $5 cover charge (suggested donation) at the door.

“This is our first Celebrity Bartender since our merger with Tiffin-Seneca United Way, and it’s going to be a night full of great food, special drinks, music, and fun,” said Wertman. “We really appreciate the support we’ve received from the Tiffin community. Shout out to our event sponsors for the evening — Clouse Construction Corp. and Superior Credit Union.”

Learn more about 2024 UWNCO Celebrity Bartender at unitedwaynco.org/celebrity-bartender-2.

For more information about United Way of North Central Ohio, workplace campaigns, and the local nonprofit organizations funded through the UWNCO Community Campaign, please visit unitedwaynco.org.

Submitted by the United Way of North Central Ohio.