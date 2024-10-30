Morrow County Property Transfers

Date; Prior Owner; New Owner; Acres; Amount; Address
10/11/2024 Douglas K Franz; Revved Up Residential LLC; 0.263 acres; $165,000; 178 North St, Mt. Gilead
10/11/2024 Levi & Emily Hatfield; Christine A Chesser; 0.514 acres; $263,000; 268 Gilead Street, Mt. Gilead
10/11/2024 Hanft Investments LLC; Clayton Ransom Linnabary; 0.224 acres; $184,000; 168 Union St, Mt. Gilead
10/15/2024 Jeffery L & Margaret M Hucle; Percy Rier & Nicole Sipe Soto; 0.825 acres; $240,000; Candlewood, Lots 22,23,24
10/15/2024 George J & Kandy J Brown; Alec J Schmitz; 0.219 acres; $1,000; Hidden Lakes, Lot 368
10/16/2024 Rebbeca Justice; Hidden Lakes Comm Assoc; 0.096 acres; $2,304; Hidden Lakes, Lot 64
10/16/2024 Douglas R & Mary E Smith; Dustin & Ashley Chafin; .0128 acres; $3,600; Hidden Lakes, Lots 139,140
10/17/2024 Nick Onega; Kristin Schoene & Justin Alexander Dun; 2.066 acres; $85,000; Twp Rd 183, Cardington
10/17/2024 Connie F Treadway; Dylan T Young; 31.915 acres; $360,000; St Rt 529, Cardington
10/17/2024 Lando & Monette Par; DJ & MJ; 0.482 acres; $33,000, Candlewood, Lots 4 & 5, Unit 9
10/17/2024 Dan Stout; Freda Fell; 0.454 acres; $240,000; 32 North Street, Marengo
10/17/2024 Denise C Mundl; Kimberly A Janick; 0.239 acres; $104,000; 193 Portland, Chesterville
10/11/2024 Christopher & Julie Ann Miller; Antonio C & Medelita Manares; 0.236 acres; $7,500; Candlewood, Lot 47U9