MOESC’s Kimmel honored by BASA

David Axner, executive director of Buckeye Association of School Administrators (BASA), presented Mid-Ohio Educational Service Center (MOESC) Superintendent Kevin D. Kimmel with the BASA Exemplary Leadership Award at MOESC’s Board of Governors meeting on Oct. 16. Kimmel was also presented the award on Oct. 1 at the BASA Awards Luncheon during the BASA Fall Conference.

The BASA Exemplary Leadership Award is presented to an active member in each BASA region who has demonstrated outstanding educational leadership in making significant contributions to educational administration in a school district, educational service center, or educational institution. The candidate is required to have a minimum of three years of continuous service as an administrator or college instructor and to have been a BASA member for a minimum of three years.

“The award is much deserved and is another indication of the great work Superintendent Kimmel is doing at Mid-Ohio ESC,” MOESC Board President Doug Theaker said. “The board is incredibly proud of Superintendent Kimmel’s accomplishments and what he is doing for MOESC.”

BASA is a private, not-for-profit organization that serves school superintendents and other administrators throughout the state of Ohio.

Mid-Ohio Educational Service Center provides specialized academic and support services to 13 school districts and over 20,000 students in Crawford, Morrow, and Richland counties. Client districts receive services from curriculum, gifted and special education consultants, speech pathologists, psychologists, special education teachers, occupational therapists, and physical therapists.

Submitted by the Mid-Ohio Educational Service Center.