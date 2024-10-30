Jordan attends Century Club Dinner

Morrow County Republicans welcomed keynote speaker Congressman Jim Jordan at their Century Club Dinner held Thursday at The Brook, 3480 Benedict Road, Marengo.

Other speakers at the event included state Sen. Bill Reineke and state Rep. Riordan McClain. Jordan, Reineke and McClain are all up for reelection Nov. 5.

Reineke spoke about Issue I and emphasized the importance of everyone getting out early to vote. He said everyone has a vote and needs to get out and vote their conscience. McClain spoke about local issues and matters at the Ohio House of Representatives.

An introduction of county Republican officers was given with the introduction of all local candidates by Republican Party Chairman Dan Osborne.

Sharon Hickson and Tim Sharrock gave the Gold and Silver Elephant recognition of contribution to the party. Pastor Brad Duncan, of Alum Creek Friends Church, gave the prayer and benediction.

The dinner in The Brook’s Woodward Hall was served by Matt Carwell’s Catering.

Alberta Stojkovic is a correspondent for The Morrow County Sentinel. She can be reached at [email protected].