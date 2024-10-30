Grant funds pollinator garden at library

OSU Extension – Morrow County was awarded a $15,000 grant from National 4-H Council and funded by Corteva Agriscience with the expectation that it build a pollinator habitat and provide educational opportunities to youth about pollinators.

Additionally, Corteva Agriscience sponsored the registrations of eight individuals to attend the Ignite by 4-H Conference in Washington, D.C. This was valued at nearly $10,000.

Amanda Staley, local 4-H educator, secured the grant funding and oversaw the many initiatives that took place. Ten local teens volunteered to learn about pollinators, build the habitat, and to teach at least 250 other youth the knowledge they’ve learned.

This group went above and beyond the expectations of the grant and implemented the following programs or initiatives.

Pollinator Learning Garden

Perry Cook Memorial Public Library in Johnsville was selected as the location of the pollinator garden. Jennifer Gliebe, library director, expressed interest in having a learning garden so OSU Extension – Morrow County worked together to create a plan to bring this into fruition.

Carri Jagger, agriculture and natural resources educator, played a key role in teaching the youth how to plan and build the garden. Some of the topics or skills learned throughout included how to read soil test results to determine how much fertilizer is needed for good soil health; what native plants would thrive in our climate; how many plants are needed for the space available; garden design; and they did the physical work of preparing the space and planting the garden.

The garden is built and in the coming weeks plant identifying signs will be installed to help educate the public about the plants. The community is encouraged to visit the garden and sit on the bench to enjoy and identify native pollinator plants.

Cloverbud Fun Day

Thirty-five youth (ages 5-8) attended Cloverbud Fun Day which took place June 20. The day focused on learning about pollinators through hands-on learning activities.

OSU Extension intern, Lilly Bowers, taught about bugs as the kids excitingly searched for them outside with bug catchers and traps. How to virmacompost was taught while they built their morning snack with layers of pudding, Oreos, sprinkles and gummy worms.

The kids had a great time creating edible arrangements as they ate the extra fruit that pollinators had a hand in growing. Many of the arrangements were beautiful but many lost their luster as kids were eating their arrangements as they left for the day.

Thanks to Corteva Agriscience, the youth were able to take home their bug traps, edible arrangements, a hummingbird feeder, sunflower seeds to plant, coloring book, t-shirt, and an informational sheet about pollinators.

Earth Day for second graders

The teen leaders led fun and engaging sessions to 217 second grade students as part of the annual Earth Day Celebration at the Mt. Gilead State Park on May 7. Students learned what pollinators are, their importance, what plants attract them, and how to care for their habitat. They even constructed butterflies for the kids to take home.

These students, along with another 125 students, received a bag full of educational materials about pollinators, a trough, and sunflower seeds to take home to plant.

Students from Cardington, Highland, Mount Gilead, and Northmor local schools attended.

Ignite by 4-H

Staley, Jagger, and six teens attended the Ignite by 4-H Conference in Washington, D.C. This conference brings together students and experts in the agriculture community to collaborate while in a hands-on learning educational setting. Teens learned skills and knowledge needed for navigating the challenges facing agriculture, food security, and sustainability in their communities.

Throughout the conference, they attended several workshops, listened to several motivational speakers about career opportunities, took guided tours of Nestle Headquarters and Arlington National Cemetery, and paid their respects at several national memorials.

There was so much diversity at the conference, said Megan Beck. Many times, you would be talking with groups of teens and each one would be from a different state. Valuable connections were made that will last a lifetime.

Kage Hamilton said the conference opened a bunch of different career option ideas. One class he particularly enjoyed was about difference cultures and the kinds of food they eat.

Morrow County Fair

At the OSU Extension booth, information was made available about many different topics related to pollinators. There was even a photo opportunity for fairgoers in front of large butterfly wings.

Raised bed garden for teaching

A new project is underway outside the AgCredit building. Jagger will be overseeing the construction of a new raised bed learning garden. This garden will be used to teach the community about various horticulture practices.

Thank you teen leaders

Youth that participated in leadership roles in one or more programs included Beck, Amelia Bender, Natalie Eichorn, Spencer Fatka, Ava Franks, Grant Jennings, Emily Keckler, Kage Hamilton, Josie Smith, Alex Threadgill, Belladonna Threadgill and Zeke Wolf.

Submitted by The Ohio State University Extension, Morrow County.